WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference Attendance Falls Short of Expectations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

WWE had anticipated formally announcing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40 during a special fan and media event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on a Thursday night in April. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to book the venue was made weeks in advance, with expectations of drawing a large crowd due to The Rock's participation.

However, the event did not attract the anticipated numbers. Despite free admission and the presence of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, attendance was estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000 people, although those present were notably enthusiastic.

Speculation had also been rife about a potential announcement for WrestleMania 41 taking place in Las Vegas. This speculation, however, did not materialize, possibly because of the significant media attention in the city related to the Super Bowl, which WWE may have been attempting to leverage.

