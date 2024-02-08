Cody Rhodes Secures WWE WrestleMania 40 Title Shot, Faces The Rock's Wrath with a Slap

Cody Rhodes is set to complete his narrative, receiving a striking rebuke from The Rock following his remarks.

As WWE WrestleMania 40 approaches, anticipation has been sky-high for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, with speculation rife about whether Rhodes or CM Punk would secure their spot in the WrestleMania main event. The climax of the match saw Rhodes and Punk as the last two competitors, with Rhodes ultimately securing his victory over Punk, leading many to anticipate a showdown with Roman Reigns at wrestling's grandest stage in 2024.

However, the narrative took an unexpected turn.

On the February 2nd episode of SmackDown, The Rock made a dramatic entrance, unexpectedly receiving a match against Roman Reigns, much to the fans' dismay. WWE assured a resolution would be forthcoming at a Las Vegas Kickoff press conference held today.

In a pivotal announcement during the Las Vegas press conference, Cody Rhodes was confirmed to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, sparking a new rivalry with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The press conference took an intense turn when Reigns belittled Cody by comparing him unfavorably to his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. In retaliation, Cody criticized the lineage of both The Rock and Reigns, suggesting their ancestors would be ashamed of Reigns' behavior. The Rock countered by reminding Cody of the significance of his words towards their shared heritage, culminating in a physical altercation where Johnson slapped Rhodes, leading to their separation.

This development has seemingly cast The Rock in a villainous light, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline progression.