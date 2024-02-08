CM Punk Shares Surgery Recovery Status at WrestleMania 40 Press Conference

Upon CM Punk's return, he immediately set his sights on headlining WrestleMania, expressing a strong desire to feature in the event's main event. During the 2024 Royal Rumble, Punk nearly achieved this goal but was ultimately outmatched by Cody Rhodes.

Subsequently, Punk revealed a significant setback; he had suffered a torn triceps that necessitated surgical intervention. This injury meant that Punk would be sidelined for WrestleMania 40, forcing him to defer his aspirations of headlining the event.

At the WrestleMania XL Press Event, CM Punk made an appearance as part of the hosting panel, visibly wearing a brace on his arm. He shared that he was just one week post-operation and hadn't fully recovered. "Well, it sucks," he admitted, visibly frustrated by his condition, "I am one week from surgery today and it’s still not 100 percent, so I’m a little upset about it."

Despite his physical limitations, Punk assured that he would remain an active presence in the wrestling world, hinting at his ability to still make an impact. "I can still piss a lot of people off since I still have a mouth," he remarked, indicating his intention to stay involved in the wrestling scene despite his injury.