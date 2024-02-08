WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match for This Friday's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

The upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event will see its second participant for the Women's Elimination Chamber match decided this Friday night. Announced at the WrestleMania XL Press Event held in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV., Bianca Belair is set to face Michin in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Becky Lynch has already secured her place in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match, aiming to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Lynch clinched her entry by defeating Shayna Baszler during Monday's Raw. The battle for the next spot will be between Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark on next week's Raw.

In addition to the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifiers, this week's WWE on FOX two-hour SmackDown episode will feature SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealing Logan Paul's new challenger for the WWE United States Championship. Also on the card is an Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship Eliminator match featuring Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate against Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa.

