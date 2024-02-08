Recap of Events from the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas

The WWE Wrestlemania 40 Kickoff press conference unfolded tonight in Las Vegas, NV, at the T-Mobile Arena, delivering several noteworthy moments:

The atmosphere was charged as CM Punk, Big E, Pat McAfee, and Michael Cole delved into the escalating drama between Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns ahead of Wrestlemania. Highlighting Rock's earlier remarks on The Pat McAfee Show, the discussion was punctuated by mixed chants from those in attendance. Punk emphatically stated, "Roman Reigns may want The Rock, but it wasn't The Rock who eliminated me from the Royal Rumble!"

Backstage, an interview with Paul Heyman took place.

Triple H graced the stage to reflect on the legacy of Wrestlemania from its inception to the present day, promising that Wrestlemania 40 will elevate WWE to unprecedented heights with his bold assertion, "you ain't seen nothing yet."

Addressing the audience, Bianca Belair expressed her determination to carve a path to Wrestlemania, recalling her historic Wrestlemania 37 match with Sasha Banks despite currently lacking a direct route to the event.

Rhea Ripley questioned Bayley's decision to challenge Iyo "Shirai" instead of her at Wrestlemania. As Ripley set her sights on Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber, her address was abruptly interrupted by Becky Lynch, who declared her intention to win the Elimination Chamber and vie for Ripley's women's title at Wrestlemania, warning, "The Man" will bring Rhea to the bottom.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins captivated the crowd, challenging Cody Rhodes to declare his Wrestlemania intentions. However, it was Roman Reigns who emerged, taunting Rollins and dubbing Cody Rhodes "Mr. Hesitation." Reigns announced his choice of The Rock as his Wrestlemania opponent.

The Rock's appearance sparked a divided crowd reaction, leading to a heated exchange and a physical altercation with Cody Rhodes, who defiantly chose Reigns as his Wrestlemania opponent, leading to a tense standoff punctuated by The Rock's slap to Cody. Cody Rhodes's bold entrance and confrontation with Reigns highlighted the night, challenging Reigns's authority to choose Wrestlemania contenders and igniting a family feud with The Rock, culminating in a dramatic showdown.

In response to Cody's comments about Reigns' lineage, The Rock made it clear that any remarks made about Reigns' family were also directed at his own, declaring a serious issue between them. The tension escalated quickly as The Rock delivered a sharp slap to Cody, prompting officials to intervene and separate the two. The altercation further heated up as Rollins, visibly angered, exchanged heated words and profanities with The Rock.

Behind the scenes, The Rock sought out Triple H, issuing a stern warning that the disrespect towards the Bloodline would not be tolerated. He emphasized the need for immediate action to address Cody's derogatory comments about their family heritage.