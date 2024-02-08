The Undertaker Makes Shock Return as "The Deadman" During Riyadh Season Cup Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo observed with amusement as the legendary ex-wrestler The Undertaker made an unexpected appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday.

As his emblematic theme song filled the air, the WWE icon emerged before the friendly final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The Undertaker proceeded to hoist the trophy of the competition, eliciting laughter from Ronaldo just before the game started.

THE UNDERTAKER IS AT AL-HILAL VS AL-NASSR



pic.twitter.com/0m4rXQEpsL — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) February 8, 2024