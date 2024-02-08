WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Makes Shock Return as "The Deadman" During Riyadh Season Cup Finals

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

The Undertaker Makes Shock Return as "The Deadman" During Riyadh Season Cup Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo observed with amusement as the legendary ex-wrestler The Undertaker made an unexpected appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday.

As his emblematic theme song filled the air, the WWE icon emerged before the friendly final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The Undertaker proceeded to hoist the trophy of the competition, eliciting laughter from Ronaldo just before the game started.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 08, 2024 03:58PM


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #cristiano ronaldo #riyadh season cup #alnassr #saudi arabia alhilal

