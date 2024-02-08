CM Punk and More Big Names Set To Host Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff

In an announcement, it has been revealed that CM Punk, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Big E are set to host the eagerly anticipated WrestleMania XL Kickoff.
This special event, designed to thrill fans and media alike, is scheduled to stream live today at 4pm PT from the T-Mobile Arena. Admission is free, making it an open invitation to the public to join in on the excitement and festivities leading up to one of the most awaited events in the wrestling calendar
BREAKING: @CMPunk, @PatMcAfeeShow, @MichaelCole and @WWEBigE will be the hosts of today's #WrestleMania XL Kickoff, a free and open-to-the-public fan and media event streaming LIVE at 4pm PT from @TMobileArena! pic.twitter.com/2FE2Ba3DCo— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2024
⚡ Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Responds to WrestleMania Backlash on The Pat McAfee Show
ChatGPTChatGPTIn a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson candidly addressed the controversy surrounding his match [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 08, 2024 02:56PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com