CM Punk and More Big Names Set To Host Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

In an announcement, it has been revealed that CM Punk, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Big E are set to host the eagerly anticipated WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

This special event, designed to thrill fans and media alike, is scheduled to stream live today at 4pm PT from the T-Mobile Arena. Admission is free, making it an open invitation to the public to join in on the excitement and festivities leading up to one of the most awaited events in the wrestling calendar

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #kickoff #cm punk

