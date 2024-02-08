Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Responds to WrestleMania Backlash on The Pat McAfee Show

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson candidly addressed the controversy surrounding his match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, a decision that has been met with mixed reactions from fans, particularly those supportive of Cody Rhodes. Johnson acknowledged the initial backlash, stating, "I expected, we expected it because it’s right there & you go back & again you like to think ‘Hey I got my finger on the pulse’, we all try to keep the finger on the pulse, ultimately what the fans want & what they’re saying & often times, in sports, entertainment, anywhere, there’s a wave of noise that happens right out of the gate, that you just wanna pause for a second, let’s not make any rash decisions, let’s wait & see how it all shakes out & see what happens from there so just a matter of waiting, so now… was not surprised at it, did expect it but here’s the fun part."

Johnson didn't shy away from poking fun at the most vocal critics, whom he dubbed "Cody crybabies," with a humorous and somewhat controversial rant. "Love Cody, love his passionate fans, then there’s the other passionate Cody fans & their called ‘Cody crybabies’, these are grown ass men, ‘Cody’s gotta finish his story’, it’s like..wait a second hold on, ‘hey dad you wanna go outside & play catch w/me?! Not now Cody’s gotta finish his story & I’m upset.’ Wife comes in ‘hey honey you wanna go have sex, ‘not now Cody’s gotta finish his story!’” Johnson quipped, adding a cheeky comment about these fans' social media behavior intertwined with eating Chicken McNuggets in an unusual manner.

Furthermore, Johnson emphasized the significance of his upcoming match, boldly claiming it to be "the, capital T, capital H, capital E, biggest main event in the history of #WrestleMania," involving him and Roman Reigns. He confidently concluded his statement, underscoring the universal anticipation for the event, "At the end of the day, I know it, you know it, we know it, Roman knows it, Cody knows it, his fans know it."