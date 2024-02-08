Justin Credible Receives Support from Dustin Rhodes in Time of Need

AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes recently extended his support to former WWE and ECW wrestler Justin Credible amidst Credible's challenging times. Credible had shared a message on social media, expressing a rare plea for assistance due to physical and financial hardships. He stated, “I have never done this in history of my social media presence. I am going through some physical stuff & I need help. I recently lost my job. if anybody wants a custom video or autograph 8 x 10. Message me if you could help. I really need medication for my leg. Thanks so much. 🙏”

In a heartfelt gesture of support, Rhodes offered to help, asking for Credible's PayPal information without seeking any gratitude in return. Rhodes commented, “What’s your paypal bud. Don’t need a thank you, just keep yourself clean.” The conversation between the two wrestlers was made public, highlighting Rhodes' act of kindness. It was also mentioned that Credible and his family had faced adversity before, having been affected by a fire in their apartment complex in March of the previous year.