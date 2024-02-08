Former WWE Star Virgil Faces Health Struggles Following Multiple Strokes

WWE Hall of Famer Tatanka shared an update on Instagram concerning Virgil's health challenges, including multiple strokes.

"Got a message from a friend that Virgil is not doing good and has had several strokes! There is power in prayer! Everyone come together please and say a prayer for Virgil.. if it was u, u would want the same! ❤️ #LoveOneAnother We're all imperfect human beings on this journey called life! "

Virgil's health journey has been difficult, with significant challenges emerging over recent years. In 2022, he disclosed experiencing two strokes and a diagnosis of dementia, followed by the news of his stage one gastrointestinal cancer diagnosis a month later. We extend our heartfelt wishes for Virgil's recovery and strength.

