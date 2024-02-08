WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Virgil Faces Health Struggles Following Multiple Strokes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Tatanka shared an update on Instagram concerning Virgil's health challenges, including multiple strokes. 

"Got a message from a friend that Virgil is not doing good and has had several strokes! There is power in prayer! Everyone come together please and say a prayer for Virgil.. if it was u, u would want the same! ❤️ #LoveOneAnother We're all imperfect human beings on this journey called life! "

Virgil's health journey has been difficult, with significant challenges emerging over recent years. In 2022, he disclosed experiencing two strokes and a diagnosis of dementia, followed by the news of his stage one gastrointestinal cancer diagnosis a month later. We extend our heartfelt wishes for Virgil's recovery and strength.

WNS wishes Virgil all the very best.

Tags: #wwe #virgil #tatanka

