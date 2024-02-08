Will Brock Lesnar Still Feature in WWE 2K24?

Brock Lesnar has been the subject of controversy following his implication in the Janel Grant Lawsuit, which targets Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Grant has accused McMahon of sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking, alleging that Lesnar was one of the individuals she was trafficked to during a time of uncertainty regarding his WWE contract. Consequently, Lesnar's presence in WWE's future storylines and promotions, including for WWE 2K24, has been withdrawn.

Despite the backlash, it seems that Lesnar's role in WWE 2K24 won't be completely eliminated. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the game's publishers are working to adjust the game in line with WWE's recent decisions. However, removing Lesnar entirely could potentially delay the game's release. Mike Straw of Insider Gaming conveyed to Thurston that, due to these complications, Lesnar's removal from the game is improbable.

At the current moment, Lesnar is anticipated to feature in the Showcase mode of WWE 2K24. Further updates are expected.