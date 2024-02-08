Scott D’Amore Allegedly Sought to Buy TNA Wrestling Prior to Termination

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Scott D’Amore has been terminated from his position as president of TNA Wrestling. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that disagreements between D’Amore and Len Asper, the head of Anthem, regarding TNA's future direction led to the firing.

“The word making the rounds over the last day or so is that at some point in recent weeks, D’Amore approached Anthem with an offer to buy TNA outright from Anthem, said to have been backed by a letter with a major banking institution, but it was rebuffed. We have heard from some on the Anthem side that it was seen as a legitimate offer that was worthy of consideration, but the decision was made not to accept. If Anthem wanted to do away with TNA, they could have just sold it off to D’Amore or sought bids from WWE, AEW, etc. There’s been no evidence of that.”

Furthermore, Johnson learned that D’Amore had been anticipating his exit for at least a week, if not longer. The termination, although not abrupt, was unexpected by many within the organization, hinting at an underlying tension that had been building over time.