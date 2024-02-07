WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Moose Declares 'If Scott D’Amore Isn’t Here, Moose Isn’t Here'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

On Wednesday, an announcement revealed that Scott D’Amore has been dismissed from his position as the president of TNA Wrestling. Before D’Amore's exit, TNA World Champion Moose shared his reasons for signing a new contract with the company in an interview with WrestlingNews.co.

“I mean, it’s well known that me and Scott have a great relationship. I mean, Scott is the one who trained me to be a pro wrestler. So obviously without his guidance and without him, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now. A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh, why did you turn down going to WWE and going to AEW to stay in TNA’, and Scott D’Amore is a big reason for that. It’s one of those things if Scott D’Amore isn’t here, then Moose isn’t here, so that answers that question. So yeah, me and Scott are always talking. He’s a huge mentor to me. Obviously, we have multiple relationships. We have the mentor-student relationship. We have the boss-employee relationship. Then we have the friend relationship. Then we have the big brother-little brother relationship. There’s so many different relationships between myself and Scott. We’re always talking. He’s always guiding me on things I need to do to get better and things I need to try and things that I can maybe stop doing.”


