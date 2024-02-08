WWE Moves to Trademark "WWE Speed"

On February 7th, WWE submitted a trademark application for "WWE Speed" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, targeting its use in entertainment services. This follows an initial trademark registration attempt for the same concept in December, after a series of matches were recorded under the "WWE Speed" title, each designed to last no longer than five minutes. In these quick-paced bouts, Bronson Reed triumphed over Nathan Frazier from NXT, and Cedric Alexander secured a win against Axiom.

“Mark For: WWE SPEED™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of production, exhibition and distribution of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of wrestling information.”