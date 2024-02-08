WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Moves to Trademark "WWE Speed"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

On February 7th, WWE submitted a trademark application for "WWE Speed" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, targeting its use in entertainment services. This follows an initial trademark registration attempt for the same concept in December, after a series of matches were recorded under the "WWE Speed" title, each designed to last no longer than five minutes. In these quick-paced bouts, Bronson Reed triumphed over Nathan Frazier from NXT, and Cedric Alexander secured a win against Axiom.

“Mark For: WWE SPEED™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of production, exhibition and distribution of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of wrestling information.”

Tags: #wwe #wwe speed

