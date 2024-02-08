NFL and WCW Legend Steve McMichael to Be Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fantastic news has emerged for Steve McMichael. The celebrated NFL icon, who clinched a Super Bowl victory with the Chicago Bears in 1985 and subsequently carved out a successful wrestling career in WCW, is set to be honored with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael's illustrious football career is highlighted by his achievements, including two First-Team All-Pro selections, two Second-Team All-Pro honors, and two Pro Bowl participations. His commanding presence on the field was unmistakable, particularly during the 1988 season when he led the Bears with an impressive 11.5 sacks. With a remarkable career total of 92.5 sacks for the Bears, McMichael proudly ranks second in the franchise's history, only behind the legendary Richard Dent.

In his wrestling tenure with WCW, McMichael became a key member of the esteemed Four Horsemen group and transitioned into a beloved commentator on WCW Nitro, also capturing the United States Championship. Wrestling Headlines extends heartfelt congratulations to the football and wrestling legend on receiving this prestigious accolade.

Unfortunately, McMichael's journey took a challenging turn in August 2023 when he was hospitalized in the ICU due to sepsis and pneumonia, amidst his courageous fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which he has been battling since his diagnosis in January 2021.