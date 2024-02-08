WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Signals WWE WrestleMania 40 Intentions Ahead of Las Vegas Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

WWE superstar and the victor of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes, took to his Instagram stories to reveal he has "made his decision," hinting strongly at his choice of opponent for WrestleMania 40. This announcement precedes the much-anticipated press conference in Las Vegas today, which will see the presence of Cody, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

The #WeWantCody campaign began after Cody's declaration on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Alabama that he aims to challenge Reigns for the title, explicitly stating it would "NOT" be at WrestleMania. Following this, The Rock appeared, leading to speculation that he would face Reigns at WrestleMania, sidelining Cody's narrative. Yet, the response from the WWE Universe, especially the "Rocky Sucks" chants during Raw, caught WWE off guard. With the ever-present possibility of last-minute changes in wrestling, the storyline remains fluid.

