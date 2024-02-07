WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update on Giulia's WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

Update on Giulia's WWE Status

Giulia's anticipated WWE debut is set to be postponed. The wrestler from STARDOM, who has been the subject of WWE's interest for several months and received an offer, was initially scheduled to start with the WWE NXT brand. However, she has chosen to delay her debut to assist Rossy Ogawa with the launch of his new wrestling promotion.

Rossy Ogawa's relationship with Bushiroad concluded earlier this week following allegations of talent poaching, leading him to reveal his intention to establish a new wrestling venture. Wrestling Observer reports indicate that Giulia has committed to supporting the launch and initial phase of Ogawa's new promotion, demonstrating her loyalty by ensuring its successful start before making her move to WWE.

Despite speculations linking a recent vignette aired during WWE NXT: Vengeance Day to Giulia, these assumptions are incorrect, confirming that her WWE debut will not happen as soon as anticipated.

The Rock Believes WWE WstleMania 40 Kickoff Will Be Talked About Forever

The Rock has made his grand entrance in Las Vegas ahead of WWE's WrestleMania 40 press conference scheduled for tomorrow. The occasion will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2024 07:48PM

Source: Wrestling Observer
Tags: #wwe #giulia #stardom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86068/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π