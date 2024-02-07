Update on Giulia's WWE Status

Giulia's anticipated WWE debut is set to be postponed. The wrestler from STARDOM, who has been the subject of WWE's interest for several months and received an offer, was initially scheduled to start with the WWE NXT brand. However, she has chosen to delay her debut to assist Rossy Ogawa with the launch of his new wrestling promotion.

Rossy Ogawa's relationship with Bushiroad concluded earlier this week following allegations of talent poaching, leading him to reveal his intention to establish a new wrestling venture. Wrestling Observer reports indicate that Giulia has committed to supporting the launch and initial phase of Ogawa's new promotion, demonstrating her loyalty by ensuring its successful start before making her move to WWE.

Despite speculations linking a recent vignette aired during WWE NXT: Vengeance Day to Giulia, these assumptions are incorrect, confirming that her WWE debut will not happen as soon as anticipated.