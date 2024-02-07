WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Believes WWE WstleMania 40 Kickoff Will Be Talked About Forever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

The Rock has made his grand entrance in Las Vegas ahead of WWE's WrestleMania 40 press conference scheduled for tomorrow.

The occasion will spotlight The Rock alongside Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the victor of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes, as they gear up for what is anticipated to be the revelation of the WrestleMania 40 headline event. WWE has circulated a clip featuring The Rock, in which he foretells that this press conference will be remembered for ages. Amidst a flurry of significant developments in recent days, speculation about The Rock potentially replacing Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 40 highlight has captivated fans.

The narrative intensified during Monday's Raw, as the #WeWantCody campaign gained momentum and the audience revived the "Rocky Sucks" chants reminiscent of 1996.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #roman reigns #wrestlemania

