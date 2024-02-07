Brittany Pillman Evans Announces Historic WWE Agreement for Late Father's Estate

The estate of Brian Pillman has finalized an agreement with WWE, marking a significant moment for the late wrestler's legacy. Brittany Pillman Evans, Pillman's daughter, shared the news on her Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude and excitement over the acquisition of her father's legacy rights by herself and her siblings after 27 years.

"I never thought I would see this day but after 27 long years, my siblings and I finally own the rights to our father's legacy!,” she stated, acknowledging the fans' role in keeping her father's memory alive and thanking WWE for facilitating the agreement. She also teased upcoming merchandise related to her father.

Brian Pillman is remembered for his impactful careers in WCW and WWE. His untimely death on October 5, 1997, due to a heart attack, occurred while he was under contract with WWE, casting a shadow over the In Your House: Badd Blood event he was scheduled to appear in. Brian Pillman Jr., Pillman's son, continues his father's wrestling heritage as Lexis King in NXT, where he is set to compete against Riley Osborne in an upcoming match.