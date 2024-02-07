Kevin Nash Stands by Triple H and Hopes Vince McMahon Allegations Are False

During the latest episode of "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the recent allegations against Vince McMahon involving sexual trafficking and assault. Nash also discussed the responses from the McMahon family and Triple H's handling of questions related to the lawsuit during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

Nash commented on Vince McMahon's current role within WWE, stating, "Vince no longer had any monetary play with the company. He was a minority owner." This remark highlights McMahon's reduced financial influence following his decision to sell the company.

The discussion turned to Triple H when Nash reflected on an incident during the Royal Rumble press conference. Triple H faced inquiries about the lawsuit but, according to Nash, was unjustly criticized for not addressing the allegations amidst the busy Royal Rumble weekend. Nash defended his friend, saying, "My friend got harassed because he didn’t, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, along with the fact that two of the stars of their top ten are now out, that he didn’t take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said ‘I’m done.'"

Nash also expressed his deep connections with the McMahon family, citing his longstanding friendships and respect for each family member. "Because Paul is such a good friend, I love Stephanie to death, Shane’s a friend, Linda’s always been good to me so it’s a family I’ve always felt welcomed around. Vince was the first person to see anything in me as far as the ability to be a star," Nash shared.

Furthermore, Nash revealed his personal reasons for hoping the allegations against McMahon are unfounded. Reflecting on his own history with the WWE and Vince McMahon's faith in him during the steroid trials, Nash said, "He put me as that figurehead of his business during the steroid trials, so there’s … I don’t want it to be true … And I don’t want harm to come to any of those people."