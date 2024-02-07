Billy Corgan Says They Talked About Showing NWA Powerrr on CW's TV Channel

NWA Powerrr has transitioned to a new platform, making its debut on the CW app and website starting February 6, marking a significant shift in its distribution. Previously available on YouTube and FITE, this move to the CW represents a new chapter for the wrestling show. NWA President Billy Corgan, in a conversation on Busted Open Radio, shared insights into the negotiations with the CW, revealing that there had been discussions about airing NWA Powerrr on the CW's broadcast channel. However, it was ultimately decided that the streaming platform would be a more suitable venue for the show.

Corgan addressed some initial skepticism regarding the show's move to a streaming format, emphasizing that the decision was strategic, given the competitive landscape of streaming services. He suggested that the CW's knowledge of upcoming changes, including WWE NXT's transition to the CW's broadcast channel in October 2024, played a role in determining the best fit for NWA Powerrr. Corgan expressed optimism about the move, viewing it as a significant opportunity for growth and increased visibility in the crowded field of professional wrestling content.