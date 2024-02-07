Roman Reigns Speaks Out After The Rock's Stunning WWE Return

Roman Reigns has finally spoken out after The Rock made his unexpected return.

The episode of WWE SmackDown on February 2 concluded with a surprising appearance by The Rock, who faced off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, hinting at a potential showdown at WrestleMania. Both Reigns and The Rock are scheduled to be at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff on February 8.

A video shared by WWE shows Reigns and Paul Heyman arriving in Las Vegas for the upcoming event. Reigns shared the clip on his own social media with the caption, "The only guy that matters."