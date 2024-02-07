WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Roman Reigns Speaks Out After The Rock's Stunning WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

Roman Reigns Speaks Out After The Rock's Stunning WWE Return

Roman Reigns has finally spoken out after The Rock made his unexpected return.

The episode of WWE SmackDown on February 2 concluded with a surprising appearance by The Rock, who faced off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, hinting at a potential showdown at WrestleMania. Both Reigns and The Rock are scheduled to be at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff on February 8.

A video shared by WWE shows Reigns and Paul Heyman arriving in Las Vegas for the upcoming event. Reigns shared the clip on his own social media with the caption, "The only guy that matters."

Kevin Nash Stands by Triple H and Hopes Vince McMahon Allegations Are False

During the latest episode of "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the recent allegations against Vince McMahon i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2024 04:44PM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86062/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π