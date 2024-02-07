Inside Scoop: TNA Talent Briefed on Scott D’Amore's Dismissal, Many Express Discontent with Anthem's Decision

Today's news revealed that Anthem Entertainment has terminated Scott D’Amore from his position as TNA President, appointing Anthony Cicone as his replacement. A significant update from PW Insider details a virtual Zoom meeting held to communicate D’Amore’s exit and introduce Cicone as the new head of TNA. Len Asper, Anthem’s CEO, also joined the meeting.

TNA talent shared with PWInsider that the meeting misleadingly indicated D’Amore had resigned, contradicting the formal announcement of his contract termination. This discrepancy raised concerns among talents, many of whom shared a strong bond with D’Amore and held him in high regard.

During the meeting, Cicone presented a prepared statement, eliciting varied responses. Some sympathized with the difficult situation Cicone faces stepping into D’Amore’s shoes, while others were not as welcoming.

The meeting did not delve into specific plans for TNA’s creative future, though it was noted that the creative team would stay the same, minus D’Amore. Talent expressed frustration over the lack of opportunity to ask questions, adding to the unease about the leadership transition.

TNA talents have had mixed reactions to D’Amore's departure. Some are upset, while seasoned members are encouraging patience and support for Cicone. One TNA figure remarked on the significant challenges Anthem must navigate ahead. Amidst these changes, some talent remain optimistic, focusing on the upcoming No Surrender PPV in New Orleans. There's speculation that Anthem may seek a closer alignment between TNA and its corporate structure, a shift from D’Amore’s tenure, though this was not officially discussed during the meeting.