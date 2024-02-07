TNA Wrestling Fires Scott D’Amore, Appoints New President

A significant change has occurred in the management structure of TNA Wrestling, as announced by its parent entity, Anthem Sports & Entertainment. The announcement made on Wednesday confirms the termination of Scott D'Amore's contract. In his stead, Anthony Cicione has been appointed as the new president of the organization.

PWInsider has reported that sources believe the directive for the leadership change originated directly from Len Asper, the President & CEO of Anthem.

According to Fightful, TNA's talent and staff were notified of the transition today and attended a Zoom meeting to discuss the developments at approximately 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.

From Anthem Sports & Entertainment:

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today the appointment of Anthony Cicione as the President of TNA Wrestling.

The move aims to further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem’s Entertainment Group, of which Cicione is the President, leveraging the entire Company’s resources to add more value in areas including production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, digital tech operations, and more.

Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore, whose contract with Anthem has been terminated. D’Amore has been a part of TNA since 2003. He held many key leadership positions and played a vital role in the growth of the company leading to its strong industry reputation today, including the successful return of the TNA Wrestling brand in 2024. Anthem thanks him for the commitment he brought to the business, the talent, and the people who work outside the ring.

