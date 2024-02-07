WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Has Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Been Spoiled?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

Has Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Been Spoiled?

Speculation has been rife for the past week about AEW President Tony Khan's major announcement scheduled for tonight's episode of Dynamite. Fans have been buzzing with theories, some believing it might be related to the potential signings of wrestling stars Mercedes Mone or Kazuchika Okada by All Elite Wrestling. Both wrestlers are reportedly in talks with AEW, adding fuel to the speculative fire. Another prevailing theory is that the announcement could disclose Dynamite's upcoming event location in Boston, MA, which is Mercedes Mone's hometown, sparking rumors of her possible debut.

However, it appears the surprise may have been inadvertently revealed ahead of time, as the TD Garden in Boston has just announced it will host a Dynamite event on March 13th. With tickets set to go on sale this Friday, fans are eagerly waiting to see if this announcement ties into the speculated debuts or signings.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #tony khan

