Seth Rollins Reacts to Vince McMahon Scandal

WWE has endeavored to highlight the positive aspects of its operations amidst accusations leveled against Vince McMahon, maintaining a stance of focusing on the positive both in public and behind the scenes. Only a select number of WWE talents have openly discussed the situation.

Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions at WWE, including those of TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, following a lawsuit. This legal action accused him of involvement in a scandal of sex trafficking and abuse, as alleged by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant. The lawsuit also implicated the company and former executive John Laurinaitis. Seth Rollins, speaking on the Maggie and Perloff show, addressed the allegations, expressing his disgust and disappointment, describing the situation as "awful," "terrible," and "disgusting."

Additionally, Rollins appeared on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football, sharing his thoughts about the controversy ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40.

“It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.”



