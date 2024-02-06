WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unexpected Fan Reaction at WWE Raw: "Rocky Sucks" Chants Surprise Officials

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2024

At the start of this Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes engaged in a promotional exchange with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The segment eventually escalated with Drew McIntyre's entrance, leading to a chaotic brawl.

Amidst the commotion, attendees voiced their disapproval with chants of "Rocky Sucks," directed at The Rock for taking Rhodes' place in the WrestleMania 40 bout against Roman Reigns.

WrestleVotes shared insights on the incident, stating, "I am told the 'Rocky Sucks' chants that took place last night on RAW totally threw certain people off. While this 'viral reaction' story was leaned into last night, that part of it was something unexpected."

