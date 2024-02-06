2K Games Unveils First Gameplay Footage of WWE 2K24, Introduces Ambulance Match Type

2K Games has officially launched the initial gameplay preview for the highly anticipated WWE 2K24 video game today. The game shines a spotlight on Cody Rhodes as the face of this year's edition, while Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley grace the cover of the Deluxe edition. Additionally, the game will feature a special "40 Years of WrestleMania" mode, promising a deep dive into the storied history of WrestleMania.

Fans eager to get their hands on WWE 2K24 can now place their pre-orders across various platforms including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The game will be released in several editions: standard, deluxe, and a cross-gen digital edition, alongside a special WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition for die-hard fans.

The gameplay trailer offers a glimpse into the action with appearances by wrestling icons such as John Cena, Hulk Hogan, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and The Ultimate Warrior. A highlight of the trailer is the introduction of the new ambulance match type, adding a fresh dynamic to the gameplay. The video description teases players with the opportunity to "become a legend, create a legacy and finish your story," hinting at the expansive and immersive experience awaiting in WWE 2K24’s gameplay.