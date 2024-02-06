Brock Lesnar Removed from WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Cover

WWE is actively distancing itself from Brock Lesnar, highlighted recently by modifications to one of the special editions of WWE 2K24. The organization canceled Lesnar's involvement in major events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. This decision follows a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, in which a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was implicated. The Wall Street Journal has identified Brock Lesnar as the champion in question.

Furthermore, Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game, and his merchandise has been discounted on the WWE Shop. It appears that Lesnar will be significantly reduced in visibility, and potentially excluded from WWE licensed content moving forward, with no intentions of featuring him on television broadcasts.

Today, 2K Games unveiled the first gameplay footage of the eagerly awaited WWE 2K24 video game today, which can be viewed online. Notably, Brock Lesnar has been omitted from the cover of the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition. The game is now available for pre-order on various platforms including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.