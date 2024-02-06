WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Brock Lesnar Removed from WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Cover

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2024

Brock Lesnar Removed from WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Cover

WWE is actively distancing itself from Brock Lesnar, highlighted recently by modifications to one of the special editions of WWE 2K24. The organization canceled Lesnar's involvement in major events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. This decision follows a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, in which a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was implicated. The Wall Street Journal has identified Brock Lesnar as the champion in question.

Furthermore, Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game, and his merchandise has been discounted on the WWE Shop. It appears that Lesnar will be significantly reduced in visibility, and potentially excluded from WWE licensed content moving forward, with no intentions of featuring him on television broadcasts. 

Today, 2K Games unveiled the first gameplay footage of the eagerly awaited WWE 2K24 video game today, which can be viewed online. Notably, Brock Lesnar has been omitted from the cover of the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition. The game is now available for pre-order on various platforms including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Ava, The Rock's Daughter and NXT GM, Exits Twitter/X Following Death Threats from Upset Fans

The day following NXT General Manager Ava, also known as The Rock's daughter, sharing on her Twitter/X account about receiving death threats [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 06, 2024 12:50PM


Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #wwe games #2k #wwe 2k24

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86044/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π