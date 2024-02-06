WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ava, The Rock's Daughter and NXT GM, Exits Twitter/X Following Death Threats from Upset Fans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2024

The day following NXT General Manager Ava, also known as The Rock's daughter, sharing on her Twitter/X account about receiving death threats from certain fans, she has wisely chosen to temporarily step away from the social media platform.

The dissatisfaction among some fans over The Rock's anticipated return to WWE has unfortunately been misdirected towards his daughter. This comes shortly after The Rock faced criticism for replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where he is set to compete against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The eagerly awaited match is expected to be officially announced at the WrestleMania Kickoff event this Thursday.

A reminder...BE KIND.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #ava #simone johnson

