WWE NXT Tonight: Carmelo Hayes to Speak Out, Dusty Rhodes Classic Winners Celebrate, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2024

WWE NXT Tonight: Carmelo Hayes to Speak Out, Dusty Rhodes Classic Winners Celebrate, and More

Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be broadcast live on the USA Network, emanating directly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This episode serves as the aftermath of last Sunday's Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. The lineup for tonight's show has been revealed by WWE and includes:

- Lexis King taking on Riley Osborne

- A tag team match featuring Axiom & Nathan Frazer against Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

- A celebration with Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

- Carmelo Hayes set to disclose his reasons for attacking Trick Williams

- A match between Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez.

