CM Punk's Potential New WWE Role During Injury Hiatus

CM Punk, the former world champion, might be taking up a role within WWE during his recovery period from in-ring action. After sustaining a triceps injury during the Royal Rumble, Punk faces several months away from competing. He recently underwent surgery and, despite his injury, was present backstage at WWE's SmackDown event in Birmingham, Alabama. Following this, Punk has been active at the Performance Center, contributing to the development of up-and-coming talent.

In a recent episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ace Steel, a close confidante of Punk, disclosed that WWE is considering utilizing Punk in a commentary position during his hiatus. This insight was highlighted in a segment of the interview shared by Fightful Select. Steel mentioned, "They want him on commentary. I don’t know that they go that route since they did an injury angle to pull him out since they did the storyline on him; [Drew] stomps on his arm. There’s the physicality that puts him out. I personally don’t want to see him in an onscreen role unless it’s in the meantime he’s doing NXT or something. I really don’t want to see him on the same show as Drew Mcintyre because his sole focus would be going after Drew Mcintyre. “Well, I can’t fight you. Well, I’m gonna try.” We see people hit by cars and forktrucks and all these things, you know. Still, I feel like the fact that they did the injury that a lot of people think they, they put the storyline to it now that a lot of people think it’s, he’s faking it, which is hilarious that it’s a storyline 100% which of course it’s wrestling. So, you’ve done so many of those, like, oh, well, let’s do this where he hurts guys."