Big #1 Contender Match Set for WWE SmackDown on February 9th

This Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to feature a high-stakes tag team showdown.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, collectively known as DIY, will face off against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. The victorious team will secure a title challenge against Judgment Day for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. Gargano and Ciampa qualified for this opportunity following their victory over the Creeds, Imperium, and the New Day in a Four-Way tag match on this week's Raw. Meanwhile, Dunne and Bate claimed their spot in last week's SmackDown.