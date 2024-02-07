WWE Set To Tape Upcoming Episode Of NXT

Mike Johnson from PWInsider reports that WWE is adjusting its standard recording schedule for WWE NXT. The episode of WWE NXT set for February 13 will include a double taping, creating material for two separate episodes. This particular episode will commence with a live broadcast on the USA Network, followed by the recording of the next week's show.
Corey Brennan from Fightful has also verified that a double taping is planned for NXT on February 13.
Have confirmed PWInsider's report that NXT will be holding a double taping next week.— Corey Brennan Of Fightful.com (@CoreyBrennanFF) February 7, 2024
⚡ Jay Malachi Makes WWE Debut as Je'Von Evans on NXT Level Up
WWE recently conducted the latest television tapings for this Friday's episode of NXT Level Up in Orlando, Florida, at the Performance Cente [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2024 01:20PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com