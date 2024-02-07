WWE Set To Tape Upcoming Episode Of NXT

Mike Johnson from PWInsider reports that WWE is adjusting its standard recording schedule for WWE NXT. The episode of WWE NXT set for February 13 will include a double taping, creating material for two separate episodes. This particular episode will commence with a live broadcast on the USA Network, followed by the recording of the next week's show.

Corey Brennan from Fightful has also verified that a double taping is planned for NXT on February 13.