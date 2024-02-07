WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Set To Tape Upcoming Episode Of NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

WWE Set To Tape Upcoming Episode Of NXT

Mike Johnson from PWInsider reports that WWE is adjusting its standard recording schedule for WWE NXT. The episode of WWE NXT set for February 13 will include a double taping, creating material for two separate episodes. This particular episode will commence with a live broadcast on the USA Network, followed by the recording of the next week's show.

Corey Brennan from Fightful has also verified that a double taping is planned for NXT on February 13.

Jay Malachi Makes WWE Debut as Je'Von Evans on NXT Level Up

WWE recently conducted the latest television tapings for this Friday's episode of NXT Level Up in Orlando, Florida, at the Performance Cente [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2024 01:20PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86056/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π