Jay Malachi Makes WWE Debut as Je'Von Evans on NXT Level Up

WWE recently conducted the latest television tapings for this Friday's episode of NXT Level Up in Orlando, Florida, at the Performance Center, prior to the live broadcast of NXT on the USA Network. During these tapings, a new wrestler stepped into the WWE ring for the first time.

Jay Malachi, who earned a reputation for himself on the independent circuit, showcased his skills following an offer from WWE last October. His participation in a tryout led to an invitation to join the promotion, with expectations set for him to join the training facility in the preceding month.

Confirmations have since emerged indicating that Malachi indeed signed with WWE, adding to his accolades as a former DPW Champion.

Making his in-ring debut, he competed as Je'Von Evans in a singles match against Brooks Jensen. Accompanying his debut, Malachi has updated his Twitter/X profile to reflect his new ring persona.