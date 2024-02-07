WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay Malachi Makes WWE Debut as Je'Von Evans on NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

WWE recently conducted the latest television tapings for this Friday's episode of NXT Level Up in Orlando, Florida, at the Performance Center, prior to the live broadcast of NXT on the USA Network. During these tapings, a new wrestler stepped into the WWE ring for the first time.

Jay Malachi, who earned a reputation for himself on the independent circuit, showcased his skills following an offer from WWE last October. His participation in a tryout led to an invitation to join the promotion, with expectations set for him to join the training facility in the preceding month.

Confirmations have since emerged indicating that Malachi indeed signed with WWE, adding to his accolades as a former DPW Champion.

Making his in-ring debut, he competed as Je'Von Evans in a singles match against Brooks Jensen. Accompanying his debut, Malachi has updated his Twitter/X profile to reflect his new ring persona.

