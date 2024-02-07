WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Raw Ratings Slightly Decline but Still Claim Top Spot on Cable for February 5, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

WWE Raw Ratings Slightly Decline but Still Claim Top Spot on Cable for February 5, 2024

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw viewership numbers have been released by Spoiler TV, revealing an average viewership of 1.890 million on the USA Network. This represents a slight decline from the previous week's 1.909 million viewers.

However, the show experienced a shift in the 18-49 demographic, with an average rating of 0.58, a slight decrease from last week's 0.61. Despite the dip, these figures are still robust, especially as the show followed the aftermath of the Royal Rumble. Raw emerged as the highest-rated program on cable for the night.

Unexpected Fan Reaction at WWE Raw: "Rocky Sucks" Chants Surprise Officials

At the start of this Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes engaged in a promotional exchange with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The segme [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 06, 2024 03:48PM

Source: spoilertv.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86054/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π