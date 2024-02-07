WWE Raw Ratings Slightly Decline but Still Claim Top Spot on Cable for February 5, 2024

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw viewership numbers have been released by Spoiler TV, revealing an average viewership of 1.890 million on the USA Network. This represents a slight decline from the previous week's 1.909 million viewers.
However, the show experienced a shift in the 18-49 demographic, with an average rating of 0.58, a slight decrease from last week's 0.61. Despite the dip, these figures are still robust, especially as the show followed the aftermath of the Royal Rumble. Raw emerged as the highest-rated program on cable for the night.
