Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro Recommend Vince McMahon's Resignation for the Benefit of TKO

Less than two weeks have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as Executive Chairman and from the board of TKO, following a lawsuit filed by ex-employee Janel Grant against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis on January 25th. Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ari Emanuel, CEO of TKO, and Mark Shapiro, President and COO, advised McMahon that resigning would be in the best interest of the company amid the allegations.
Although McMahon consented to resign, he refuted the accusations made against him. In addition to the lawsuit, McMahon is also facing a federal investigation.
WWE has endeavored to highlight the positive aspects of its operations amidst accusations leveled against Vince McMahon, maintaining a stanc
