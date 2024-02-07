WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro Recommend Vince McMahon's Resignation for the Benefit of TKO

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro Recommend Vince McMahon's Resignation for the Benefit of TKO

Less than two weeks have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as Executive Chairman and from the board of TKO, following a lawsuit filed by ex-employee Janel Grant against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis on January 25th. Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ari Emanuel, CEO of TKO, and Mark Shapiro, President and COO, advised McMahon that resigning would be in the best interest of the company amid the allegations.

Although McMahon consented to resign, he refuted the accusations made against him. In addition to the lawsuit, McMahon is also facing a federal investigation.

Seth Rollins Reacts to Vince McMahon Scandal

WWE has endeavored to highlight the positive aspects of its operations amidst accusations leveled against Vince McMahon, maintaining a stanc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2024 01:11PM

Source: hollywoodreporter.com
Tags: #wwe #tko #vince mcmahon #ari emanuel #mark shapiro #janel grant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86053/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π