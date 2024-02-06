New Women’s Tag Team Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight's NXT episode on USA features a newly announced tag team match, setting the stage for an action-packed evening. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are slated to join forces against Wren Sinclair and Fallon Henley. This match was officially announced via the NXT social media channels, marking a significant development in the aftermath of Vengeance Day PLE last Sunday. The lineup for tonight also includes:
- Lexis King squaring off against Riley Osborne
- A tag team clash with Axiom & Nathan Frazer taking on Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
- A celebration segment for Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
- Carmelo Hayes is expected to reveal the reasons behind his attack on Trick Williams
- Lola Vice versus Roxanne Perez in singles competition
- The tag team confrontation between Wren Sinclair & Fallon Henley and Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
