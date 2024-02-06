WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Women’s Tag Team Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2024

Tonight's NXT episode on USA features a newly announced tag team match, setting the stage for an action-packed evening. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are slated to join forces against Wren Sinclair and Fallon Henley. This match was officially announced via the NXT social media channels, marking a significant development in the aftermath of Vengeance Day PLE last Sunday. The lineup for tonight also includes:

- Lexis King squaring off against Riley Osborne

- A tag team clash with Axiom & Nathan Frazer taking on Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

- A celebration segment for Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

- Carmelo Hayes is expected to reveal the reasons behind his attack on Trick Williams

- Lola Vice versus Roxanne Perez in singles competition

- The tag team confrontation between Wren Sinclair & Fallon Henley and Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Tags: #wwe #nxt

