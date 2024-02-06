WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Fish Set To Join Major League Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2024

Bobby Fish, renowned for his contributions across major wrestling promotions such as WWE, AEW, TNA, and ROH, is set to make his return to Major League Wrestling (MLW).

According to sources from Fightful Select, Fish will participate in the upcoming MLW Intimidation Games event scheduled for February 29th at the Melrose Ballroom in New York. This event will be broadcasted on TrillerTV+. Factors contributing to Fish's agreement with MLW include the promotion's partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and the involvement of Riddle in the event. Fish's prior stint with MLW before his 2021 move to AEW and his longstanding connection with MLW CEO Court Bauer, dating back to their time in ROH, have played roles in his latest career move.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #bobby fish

