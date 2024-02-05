WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AJPW President Declines Acquisition Proposals, Pledges to Safeguard All Japan Pro-Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2024

AJPW President Declines Acquisition Proposals, Pledges to Safeguard All Japan Pro-Wrestling

In a significant announcement from Tsuyoki Fukuda, President of All Japan Pro-Wrestling (AJPW), shared insights into the company's direction and resilience. Leading AJPW since 2020, Fukuda navigated the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as detailed in a conversation with Yahoo! Japan. A noteworthy revelation from this discussion was his decision to decline acquisition offers for AJPW, emphasizing his dedication to safeguarding the legacy and integrity of the wrestling promotion.

"I want to protect All Japan Pro-Wrestling. What is the right thing to do? What is the right thing to do? We have to repeat trial and error even in a foggy situation. If we fail, we can correct it."

Bret Hart Takes Another Shot at Goldberg

Bret Hart continues to express grievances against Goldberg, emphasizing the lasting impact of a concussion he believes prematurely concluded [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 05, 2024 01:42PM

 

Source: news.yahoo.co.jp
Tags: #ajpw #tsuyoki fukuda

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86037/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π