AJPW President Declines Acquisition Proposals, Pledges to Safeguard All Japan Pro-Wrestling

In a significant announcement from Tsuyoki Fukuda, President of All Japan Pro-Wrestling (AJPW), shared insights into the company's direction and resilience. Leading AJPW since 2020, Fukuda navigated the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as detailed in a conversation with Yahoo! Japan. A noteworthy revelation from this discussion was his decision to decline acquisition offers for AJPW, emphasizing his dedication to safeguarding the legacy and integrity of the wrestling promotion.

"I want to protect All Japan Pro-Wrestling. What is the right thing to do? What is the right thing to do? We have to repeat trial and error even in a foggy situation. If we fail, we can correct it."