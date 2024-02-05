Bret Hart Takes Another Shot at Goldberg

Bret Hart continues to express grievances against Goldberg, emphasizing the lasting impact of a concussion he believes prematurely concluded his wrestling journey. During their encounter at WCW Starrcade 1999, the match emerged as one of Hart's concluding appearances inside the ring.

In a conversation with Fox Sports Australia, Hart critiqued Goldberg's approach to wrestling as overly aggressive and dangerous, attributing to him a history of causing real injuries, including black eyes, broken bones, and lost teeth. Hart, renowned for his technical wrestling prowess, highlighted the importance of making maneuvers like the headlock appear authentic without causing actual harm.

Hart also shared insights on the broader wrestling landscape, lamenting over contemporary wrestlers' occasional misalignment after executing moves, which he sees as a lapse in professional standards. He further voiced his concerns over modern wrestling practices such as high-flying dives and the excessive use of chops, arguing that such elements stray from the essence of wrestling craftsmanship. His remarks included pointed criticism towards Goldberg, reflecting Hart's view of the distinction between performing with technical skill and resorting to unnecessary roughness in the ring.

“There’s a lot of great wrestlers out there that can deliver great matches. But there’s so many wrestlers out there that are subpar in my opinion, that don’t know what they’re doing out there. And they allow themselves to rely on things like chops, which I think is sort of like cheap heat - you get a reaction, but what’s your reaction? You’re whipping a guy across the chest with your hand? Okay, so you’re hurting some guy for real, for some stupid reason. And the crowd sort of reacts to it.

“In my understanding of pro wrestling, anytime anyone does anything to you that hurts, for real - chopping, putting blisters on your chest when you go to your room or bed, anytime anyone does things to you for real, they’re in the wrong business. They’re doing it wrong. Because you’re not supposed to get hurt. You’re not supposed to come back to your dressing room that night, or to your hotel room and have a big lump on your head and a black eye and your teeth are knocked out. That’s Bill Goldberg wrestling. That’s not how it’s done.”