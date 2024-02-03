Drew McIntyre Continues To Mock CM Punk Across Social Media Platforms

CM Punk's aspirations for a WrestleMania main event spotlight were dashed during the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble, courtesy of Drew McIntyre. "The Best in the World" encountered a significant setback when he sustained a torn triceps in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, an injury reportedly caused by a Future Shock DDT delivered by "The Scottish Warrior." This unfortunate event has sidelined Punk, making him unable to compete at WrestleMania 40. Following the revelation of his injury, Punk has faced a relentless wave of mockery on social media from McIntyre.

The antagonism intensified on Saturday morning when McIntyre provocatively took to X, invoking Punk's iconic ring entrance catchphrase, "IT'S CLOBBERING TIME!" He then proceeded to taunt Punk further by suggesting the Future Shock DDT be renamed in a mocking tribute to Punk, inviting his followers to propose names for the maneuver.