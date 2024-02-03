In-Depth Update on The Rock Replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

During the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama, a significant moment unfolded as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his presence felt. This was after Cody Rhodes announced he would not pursue his feud with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, despite his victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Current discussions for WrestleMania 40 hint at a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, alongside a match featuring Cody Rhodes against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Initial plans had been set for Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and for CM Punk to face Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, unforeseen injuries and returns have led to adjustments in the WrestleMania lineup.

The reaction to the revised plans has been mixed, with some expressing cautious optimism for potential changes. This comes in light of a negative response from the audience to the recent developments, highlighted by a segment that became the most disliked WWE video on YouTube.

The narrative for Punk’s title opportunity against Rollins was scheduled to begin at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia. Additionally, a match between Brock Lesnar and Dominik Mysterio was on the cards, setting the stage for Lesnar to face GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. These plans, however, were scrapped.

Despite Cody Rhodes's declaration at the Royal Rumble to confront “The Tribal Chief” at WrestleMania for a second consecutive year, The Rock's surprise return and his claim to the "Head of the Table" led to immediate WrestleMania-themed merchandise, suggesting premeditated plans for this matchup.

Reports from Fightful Select indicate varying accounts on the decision-making timeline, with The Rock advocating not just for the match against Reigns but also for a victory.

The strategic decision to prioritize The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, seen by many as a move for short-term financial gain, does not reflect negatively on Cody Rhodes. TKO Group Holdings, despite valuing Rhodes highly, may have miscalculated the audience's patience for this storyline.

Recent creative changes within WWE are not expected to impact The Rock significantly. He is likely to involve Brian Gewirtz, a former WWE creative head and long-time collaborator, in his WrestleMania preparations.

Cody Rhodes was reportedly briefed about the WrestleMania decision before the SmackDown episode in Birmingham, Alabama. Meanwhile, talent, including The Rock, had been scheduled for a WrestleMania press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, with The Rock's role yet to be fully disclosed.

Inquiries into whether the shift in WrestleMania plans was an attempt to distract from the WWE lawsuit related to Vince McMahon were met with responses highlighting The Rock's early advocacy for the match, viewing it as an opportunity to divert media focus from the scandal.

The partnership between The Rock and Ari Emanuel, CEO of TKO and Endeavor, underscores The Rock's significant influence within the company. Plans are in place to leverage his involvement with TKO Group Holdings to the fullest.

There is anticipation that The Rock will compete in a full-length main event against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Despite concerns over his in-ring performance following recent appearances, his commitment to a main event-level match is a focal point of discussion.