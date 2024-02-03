WWE SmackDown Sees Minor Decrease in Viewership, Ratings Climb Following The Rock's Comeback

Programming Insider reports that the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, which featured repercussions from the recent Royal Rumble event and a surprise visit from The Rock, hinting at a WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns, garnered an average viewership of 2.314 million. This marks a slight decrease from the previous week's preliminary audience of 2.329 million, though the final viewership for that episode reached 2.475 million.

The show experienced a modest increase in the coveted P18-49 demographic, achieving a 0.66 rating compared to the prior week's preliminary rating of 0.64. The final rating for last week's SmackDown was higher at 0.71. In the competitive realm of primetime Friday network programming, SmackDown emerged as the leader in this key demographic.