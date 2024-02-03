WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Sami Zayn Declares "The Good Old Days Are Right Here, Right Now" in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2024

Sami Zayn Declares "The Good Old Days Are Right Here, Right Now" in WWE

Sami Zayn took the opportunity to address the audience after the recent episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night. During his speech, Zayn praised the WWE roster and touched upon the significance of The Rock's presence in WWE, emphasizing the mutual benefit of his return after The Rock's recent confrontation with Roman Reigns.

“It’s been a pretty crazy evening for everybody here, I would say. I mean, for crying out loud, I just saw the head of the table go face to face with The Rock! But I gotta let you in on a little secret, Birmingham. That’s not why tonight was special. Because as crazy as what I’m about to say might sound, it’s the truth. We are super, super lucky that the biggest star, maybe in the history of the business, The Rock, come back to WWE. But trust me when I tell you, The Rock is just as lucky to have WWE. When I say that, I mean every single one of us in the back, whether it’s Sami Zayn or Drew McIntyre, or it’s Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins, or it’s Becky Lynch, or it’s the Bloodline. Right now, you’ve the best group of wrestlers in decades and this isn’t just special for you. It’s special for all of us. Because for years and years and years, our generation, the guys that have been busting their ass night in night out, we have to constantly listen to people talk about the good old days. The good old days. The good old days. Well, I’ve got news for you. Tonight, 10,000 people sold out this building in Birmingham. To see the best proper performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. To see the best drama performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. The good old days are right here, right now.”

WWE Star Receives Ring Name Change

Vince McMahon is definitively no longer involved with WWE, yet the trend of altering wrestlers' names persists regardless of his presence. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2024 01:12PM


Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86020/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π