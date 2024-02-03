Sami Zayn Declares "The Good Old Days Are Right Here, Right Now" in WWE

Sami Zayn took the opportunity to address the audience after the recent episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night. During his speech, Zayn praised the WWE roster and touched upon the significance of The Rock's presence in WWE, emphasizing the mutual benefit of his return after The Rock's recent confrontation with Roman Reigns.

“It’s been a pretty crazy evening for everybody here, I would say. I mean, for crying out loud, I just saw the head of the table go face to face with The Rock! But I gotta let you in on a little secret, Birmingham. That’s not why tonight was special. Because as crazy as what I’m about to say might sound, it’s the truth. We are super, super lucky that the biggest star, maybe in the history of the business, The Rock, come back to WWE. But trust me when I tell you, The Rock is just as lucky to have WWE. When I say that, I mean every single one of us in the back, whether it’s Sami Zayn or Drew McIntyre, or it’s Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins, or it’s Becky Lynch, or it’s the Bloodline. Right now, you’ve the best group of wrestlers in decades and this isn’t just special for you. It’s special for all of us. Because for years and years and years, our generation, the guys that have been busting their ass night in night out, we have to constantly listen to people talk about the good old days. The good old days. The good old days. Well, I’ve got news for you. Tonight, 10,000 people sold out this building in Birmingham. To see the best proper performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. To see the best drama performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. The good old days are right here, right now.”

Sami Zayn's promo following #SmackDown last night. Zayn puts over the current roster in a big way.



📽️ - Vlog Warriors. pic.twitter.com/NpZgs7sZs9 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 3, 2024