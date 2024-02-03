WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Star Receives Ring Name Change

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2024

Vince McMahon is definitively no longer involved with WWE, yet the trend of altering wrestlers' names persists regardless of his presence.

McMahon faced criticism from fans for frequently modifying wrestlers' names by either removing their surnames or first names, or insisting on name changes for NXT stars as they transitioned to the main roster. It seems the trend will continue for now.

Previously, Carrillo and Garza experienced the removal and subsequent restoration of their surnames and were also grouped under the moniker Los Lotharios. Moving ahead, it appears they have once again lost their surnames, with one of the stars seeing a reduction in their first name as well.

Currently, Carrillo is listed on his WWE roster page simply as "Berto," which is a truncated version of his original first name.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2024 01:08PM

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #carrillo #berto

