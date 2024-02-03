WWE Star Receives Ring Name Change

Vince McMahon is definitively no longer involved with WWE, yet the trend of altering wrestlers' names persists regardless of his presence.

McMahon faced criticism from fans for frequently modifying wrestlers' names by either removing their surnames or first names, or insisting on name changes for NXT stars as they transitioned to the main roster. It seems the trend will continue for now.

Previously, Carrillo and Garza experienced the removal and subsequent restoration of their surnames and were also grouped under the moniker Los Lotharios. Moving ahead, it appears they have once again lost their surnames, with one of the stars seeing a reduction in their first name as well.

Currently, Carrillo is listed on his WWE roster page simply as "Berto," which is a truncated version of his original first name.