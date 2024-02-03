Former WWE Writer Set For Creative Role as The Rock Prepares for WrestleMania 40

During this past Friday's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes made w

ay for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Factors such as the lawsuit involving Vince McMahon related to sex trafficking, the scrapping of Brock Lesnar's creative storyline, and CM Punk's injury were mentioned as reasons for the adjustment in plans.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on The Rock’s involvement in WWE's creative decisions, stating: