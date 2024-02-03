WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Writer Set For Creative Role as The Rock Prepares for WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2024

During this past Friday's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes made w

ay for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. 

Factors such as the lawsuit involving Vince McMahon related to sex trafficking, the scrapping of Brock Lesnar's creative storyline, and CM Punk's injury were mentioned as reasons for the adjustment in plans.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on The Rock’s involvement in WWE's creative decisions, stating:

“One source confirmed to PWInsider.com that former Senior Vice President of Development at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Brian Gewirtz will be in the mix as the voice representing Johnson in the WWE Creative process going forward. There are some who believe Gewirtz, who at one point was one of the longest tenured WWE Head Writers, will be around physically at least for major shows going forward, could even be there as a ‘Plan B’ if Endeavor ever needs to pivot WWE’s direction and go with a Johnson-backed creative team down the line.”

 
Source: PWInsider
