Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting's Drawing Power for Farewell Match at AEW Revolution

Eric Bischoff recently shared his insights on a variety of topics in the latest installment of his 83 Weeks Podcast, including his thoughts on Sting's final match at AEW Revolution in Greensboro.

Regarding Sting's anticipated final match, Bischoff praised Sting's enduring appeal and contribution to wrestling over more than three decades. He attributed the strong interest in Sting's last match to the wrestler's legacy rather than to any promotional efforts by AEW.

"I think it’s a testament to sting. I think it’s a testament to a guy who has spent 30-plus years in the industry at a very, very high level. Sting has been a beloved character from day one. It’s a testament and a testimony to sting more so than aw or anything they’re doing or not doing with them. Granted, they’ve showcased Stig in the right way for someone else’s page of his career. In my opinion, Singh has gone out and done some pretty crazy shit that I would have rather him not do at this stage of his career. But he’s a performer, and performers live to perform. And sometimes, they take risks they shouldn’t take. That being said, this is all about staying. This isn’t about AEW or WWE or what they did right or what they did wrong. And this is about, hopefully, 19,000 or 20,000 wrestling fans who’ve been a fan of Sting for decades coming out to pay homage to a guy who definitely deserves it. And who’s earned the respect from his peers, from his fans, from people associated with him. And I hope he goes out and just absorbs every second of it. And I hope it ends exactly the way that he wants it to. And you hear me talk all the time about having the ability to write the last chapter in your own book and put the period at the end of your own sentence in that chapter. And this is an opportunity for Steve to do that. And I can’t think of anybody who deserves that opportunity more than Steve Borden. I’m glad he’s getting it."