The Rock's WWE SmackDown Appearance Becomes Most Disliked WWE Video

The enthusiasm from the live audience in Birmingham for The Rock's surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown, alongside Roman Reigns, was unmistakable. However, the reaction from the online community was markedly less positive. Despite some expressions of excitement regarding the change, the prevailing online sentiment towards The Rock's appearance is negative. The segment featuring The Rock on WWE's official YouTube channel has become the platform's most negatively received WWE video to date, amassing over 65,000 likes against a staggering 235,000 dislikes.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Board revealed that The Rock's involvement was a last-minute decision influenced by a series of unforeseen changes within WWE's creative direction. Originally, after Cody's victory at the Royal Rumble, the plan was for him to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, Brock Lesnar's unexpected removal from WWE storylines and CM Punk's injury triggered a chain reaction of adjustments. The Rock's strong push for a match against Reigns, combined with WWE's desire to shift focus from the negative publicity surrounding Vince McMahon, led to this high-profile matchup being set.