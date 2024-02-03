Bron Breakker Teases Main Roster Debut Amidst WWE SmackDown and RAW Tug-of-War

Bron Breakker is on his way to WWE's main roster, yet his destination remains a mystery. In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on February 2, the scene was set in General Manager Nick Aldis' office with former NXT Champion Bron Breakker ready to sign a contract for SmackDown. However, the signing was abruptly halted by an intervention from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Breakker declared his intention to retain the SmackDown contract for further consideration, revealing plans to appear on RAW the upcoming Monday as he deliberates on his final choice. The episode also featured Jade Cargill making an entrance to Aldis’ office, following the signings of Naomi and Tiffany Stratton by Aldis earlier in the evening, marking her as another notable free agent making moves within WWE.